‘Quintessential Cool Guy’ James Franco Tapped As Face of Coach Cologne

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

James Franco is back and ready to do it all. Coach announced that the actor is the new face of their fragrance Coach for Men, which is set to launch for fall. WWD said that Coach tapped Franco for his “harmonious dualities” and his “rugged yet refined sensibility.”

Stuart Vevers, creative director of Coach, said he tapped Franco for his all-American appeal.

“James is the quintessential-cool Coach guy,” said Vevers. “He’s handsome, there’s a bit of danger and he’s thoughtful and challenging, energetic and prolific. He represents so many of the references I’ve used at Coach — references of American style that resonate around the world.”

Franco, in perfect form, talked about the mutual admiration of creative ventures between himself and the brand.

Per WWD, “Creativity is the way I engage with life. It’s the way I engage with other people and communicate, and it’s really the way I find meaning in life. I enjoyed collaborating with Stuart [Vevers, creative director]. There are a lot of references to Coach tradition in his designs, but with an added spin, and that idea is something I have done in my creative work.”