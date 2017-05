The Latest on the Cut

7:02 p.m.

Jared Leto is Ready for Bed

He rocked his pajamas during a recent performance.

5:58 p.m.

See How Balenciaga Shaped Modern Fashion

Photographs from a new retrospective at the V&A Museum in London.

5:44 p.m.

I’m Looking Forward to Getting Pregnant in Space

How some outer-space mouse sperm might pave the way for my life plan.

5:35 p.m.

All the Resort Shows Want You to Wear a Cat Eye

From Chanel to Valentino.

4:26 p.m.

An Emoji-to-English Dictionary, As Translated by Cher

In case you’ve ever wanted to know what the palm tree emoji really means in Cher-speak.

4:18 p.m.

Valentino Cruise Was a Tribute to Downtown New York

Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first cruise collection for the brand was sporty and relaxed.

4:12 p.m.

This Nail Polish Makes My Toes Look Instantly Healthier

It makes your nails look more like what they already are: pink and white.

3:42 p.m.

7 Things We’re Dying to Buy This Week

From metallic mules to a Marc Jacobs shirt.

3:26 p.m.

Google’s Employee-Run Email List Helps Workers Submit Harassment Complaints

Nearly 20 percent of Google workers get the newsletter.

2:54 p.m.

9 Books We’re Reading Right Now

Read with us.

2:19 p.m.

The Perfect Chelsea Boots for Summer Look 5 Times More Expensive

And everything else in Mark McNairy’s new line of shoes is even cheaper.

2:00 p.m.

Hannah Bronfman Wore 7 Different Dresses at Her Wedding in Morocco

Checking in on the other socialite wedding from last weekend.

1:53 p.m.

Skai Jackson Is the Definition of Unapologetic Black-Girl Magic

The actress speaks out on making a name for herself and clapping back at the haters.

1:44 p.m.

16 Things to Buy From Net-a-Porter’s Crazy-Good Spring Sale

Sam Edelman sandals for $65, a Sacai shirt for $279, and more.

12:29 p.m.

Bacteria Shirt Might Be the Key to Not Being Drenched in Sweat After Working Out

The bioLogic shirt was designed by MIT scientists.

12:08 p.m.

Will Nettle Tea Help My Allergies?

Two experts debunk the claim that nettles ease hay fever.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: I’m a Boss Now! Should I Feel Anxious All the Time?

You still have lots to learn.

11:59 a.m.

How Tatcha Beauty CEO Victoria Tsai Gets Everything Done

On why she wakes up at 4:30 a.m., reads every customer email, and wears the same work outfit every day.

11:19 a.m.

Trump’s Budget Proposes Kicking Planned Parenthood Out of All Federal Programs

It goes beyond just blocking the organization from receiving Medicaid reimbursements.

11:18 a.m.

Here Is a Nice Mental Image: Al Gore Quietly Dancing the Night Away at Cannes

The former vice-president reportedly cut loose at the film festival.