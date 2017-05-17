Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Being an internationally recognized celebrity sounds fun but ends up locking you in a panopticon-like prison that destroys your privacy. Case study No. 231849: Jennifer Lawrence recently posted on Facebook in response to a video of her dancing with a pole that leaked online, which we won’t link to here. “Look,” Lawrence writes, “Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I had a BLAST that night.” For those who speculated that J.Law was dancing shirtless, she adds that “that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing’s pretty good.” Anyway, Jennifer Lawrence deserves privacy, and people who have not tried to dance with a pole while drunk at some point in their lives are missing out.