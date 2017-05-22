Can You Spot Justin Trudeau in This Prom Picture?

When he’s not embarking on his regular duties as Canadian prime minister, such as approving oil pipeline expansions, Justin Trudeau spends his free time exercising. Specifically, he appears to be planning his exercise routine around potential photo opportunities, whether they’re running into a family while hiking shirtless in the woods, or photobombing a wedding while surfing shirtless on the beach.



Mostly recently, he ran by some teens taking prom photos at the Seawall in Vancouver and stopped for a group pic.

#VCProm2017 A post shared by Cam Corrado (@crrdo) on May 20, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Alas, it wasn’t so long ago that Justin was this young himself.