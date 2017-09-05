On Monday, Taylor Swift’s archenemy Katy Perry said (in so many, many words) that she will not put a Taylor Swift diss track on her forthcoming album. She failed to mention, however, that she will release a song with Calvin Harris, a DJ who happens to be Swift’s embittered ex-boyfriend. Harris announced the collaboration this afternoon on Twitter.

ALBUM COMING JUNE 30 pic.twitter.com/zHJpBRdpqq — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 9, 2017

The Perry-Harris duet will appear on Harris’s new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which is out June 30. What can we expect from the song? Perhaps it will deal with beautiful sunsets and beaches and unicorns. Perhaps it will have no words at all. Or perhaps it will be about Taylor Swift, who is definitely not crushing a Diet Coke can in one hand right now. We’ll find out soon.