Photo: Saturday Night Live/NBC/YouTube

It wasn’t so long ago that you couldn’t turn on your TV without seeing Kellyanne Conway talking some nonsense, but she’s been weirdly AWOL for the past couple of weeks. Saturday Night Live investigates the situation in this game show spoof of Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? The problem is, of course, that not even the preteen contestants want to find Conway. Watch the clip below and hazard a guess yourself.