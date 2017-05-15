Photo: Getty Images

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, the co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, are not exactly Kellyanne Conway fans. And on Monday, the pair gave viewers some behind-the-scenes dirt on the presidential adviser: During the campaign, she was apparently counting down the days until she’d be done defending him.

“This is a woman … who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion,” Brzezinski said. “And then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say, ‘Blech, I need to take a shower,’ because she disliked her candidate so much.”

Scarborough added that Conway used to fantasize about the campaign ending. “[She used to say] ‘I’ll be off this soon,’” he said. “She said, ‘This is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe and basically I’m just going to get through this.’” He noted that after a recording of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women was made public, Conway began to distance herself from him, referring to him as “my client.”

In recent weeks, Conway has returned to TV to “shill” for Trump, famously telling Anderson Cooper that he was “conflating two things that don’t belong together” when Cooper ask her to compare candidate Trump’s words to President Trump’s.

“I guess she’s just used to it now,” Brzezinski observed.