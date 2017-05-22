Kendall Jenner, unable to put her jorts to good use once the Fyre Festival was canceled, opted to wear them on a red carpet at Cannes. She paired them with a significantly more formal black crop top complete with a train, taking high-low very literally.
[Bangs gavel.] Looks like yet another case for Jorts Court.
Kendall Jenner Is Black Tie on Top, Music Festival on the Bottom
