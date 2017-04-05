The Latest Kendall Jenner Backlash Is Over Her Vogue India Cover

Photo: Mario Testino/Vogue India

Kendall Jenner may have an enviable life — full of jorts, jet-setting, and precariously transparent Met Gala gowns — but it’s been hard to be jealous of her the past few weeks. To recap: She’s starred in a tone-deaf Pepsi ad, had some kind of mysterious falling-out with longtime stylist Monica Rose, and oh yeah, she was involved with the disastrous Fyre Festival. The latest in the Kendall backlash: She appeared on the cover of the new issue of Vogue India, photographed by Mario Testino, and is already embroiled in a new controversy, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Some readers wrote in that they would have preferred to see an Indian model on the cover. Wrote one on the magazine’s Facebook page: “Why not an Indian model there are so many??? This doesn’t create the sense that India has its own beauty and character.” Another suggested Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone as better potential cover stars, and there were complaints that Jenner has not promoted the cover thus far on her Instagram.



This isn’t even Jenner’s first time angering people via an international edition of Vogue. Her video shoot for the magazine’s Spanish edition this fall ticked off ballerinas due to her lack of ballet training.



We’ve reached out to a rep for Vogue India regarding the controversy and will update this when we hear back.

