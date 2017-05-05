The Latest on the Cut

9 mins ago

Bon Appétit, Céline Dion

The singer enjoyed some fine dining after the Met Gala.

14 mins ago

The Best Mattresses You Can Buy Online, According to Their Owners

We couldn’t come up with an answer, so we went straight to the sleepers who love them.

14 mins ago

Chrissy Teigen Admits to Getting Liposuction on a Very Random Body Part

They do things differently in L.A.

27 mins ago

This All-Pink Art Show Revisits the Women’s March

A look at Cheim & Read’s new exhibition at Frieze New York.

5:22 p.m.

Kim and Kanye’s Kids’ Line Involves Chokers for Kids

Also: bombers for kids. Also: slip dresses for kids.

4:41 p.m.

Why You Should Let Someone Else Choose Your Profile Photo

Turns out we’re pretty bad at knowing what makes us look good.

4:36 p.m.

Invasion of the Fidget Spinners

They’re equal parts annoying and entrancing — and all kids can talk about right now.

3:39 p.m.

Charges Dropped in Rape Case White House Used to Justify Immigration Crackdown

Sean Spicer called the case “horrendous and disgusting” and said it was cause for the president’s harsh immigration stance.

3:04 p.m.

Woman Awarded $110 Million in Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder Cancer Lawsuit

The largest award yet in suits linking baby powder to ovarian cancer.

3:00 p.m.

These Japanese Nail Clippers Are Chic As Hell

I found them at a 7-Eleven in Tokyo.

2:55 p.m.

Rihanna and Hillary Clinton Partied This Week

Plus: Mindy Kaling, Madonna, Samira Wiley.

2:10 p.m.

17 Fancy Gift Ideas for When You Want to Splurge on Your Mom

Because you were one hellish, annoying teenager.

2:01 p.m.

This Perfume Factory Is a Romantic Spot in Brooklyn

A visit to perfumer Joya Studios during NYCxDesign.

1:43 p.m.

What Strategist Readers Are Buying: Facial Razors and Plastic Mushrooms

So, so, so many facial razors.

1:42 p.m.

Zendaya’s Second Size-Inclusive Collection Is Even Better Than Her Debut

Cute and all under $100.

1:24 p.m.

Stefano Gabbana Thinks Chanel’s Column Heels Look Like Dolce’s Column Heels

Some Greek drama for your Friday.

1:12 p.m.

Stop Everything and Listen to This Lost Verse From ‘You’re So Vain’

Listen to her add another layer to “You’re So Vain.”

1:09 p.m.

These Japanese Lattice Towels Are Still Soft and Absorbent After Years of Use

Think about it: A waffle absorbs more than a pancake.

12:43 p.m.

5 Face Self-Tanners That Impart a Believable Glow

How to not look like a splotchy giraffe.

12:22 p.m.

Here’s How to Audition for a Spike Jonze Movie

Margaret Qualley, the star of Kenzo’s viral perfume ad, had to audition for Jonze by dancing like a tree.