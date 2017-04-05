Kim and Kanye’s Kids’ Line Is Dropping Tomorrow

Photo: Team GT/Getty Images

After he dropped a Calabasas-themed line in March, Kanye West has been all quiet on the fashion front, even electing to skip Monday’s Met Gala. But according to Kim Kardashian’s Twitter, tomorrow she and Kanye will be unveiling their long-rumored foray into childrenswear. Kim tweeted that the line, called Kids Supply, will have its first drop at noon, and will be, in her words, “so sick.”



Kids Supply has been a long time in the making. In the fall, West told Vogue that, “With me and my wife, we have a different perspective on the way that kids swag out. And it’s all just slowly coming together.” And it seems like the line will draw from his longtime well of inspiration. On Twitter, Kim teased “Just a hint … Calabasas.”

