North West Turned Her Time-Out Into a Spa Day

Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/KimKardashian

When we were sent to time-out as children, we’d merely sit and pout. But on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian showed us that her daughter, North West, takes a far different — and way more chill — approach: She turns her time-outs into the ultimate DIY makeshift spa.

Kardashian posted a picture of North, 3, lying on a plush, spa-like pillow on top of a towel (and lying next to her stuffed bunny), with another towel covering her like a blanket and, of course, a piece of paper towel covering her face like an oversized eye mask. Kardashian wrote that she had noticed North was a “little too quiet” during her time-out, and that the youngster informed her mother that she was “chilling out” when she was discovered.

That time North gets a time out &is a little too quiet...I go in her room 2check on her &she made her own spa &tells me she's chilling out 😂 pic.twitter.com/5MtW8vfAbK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2017

North’s makeshift spa is the ultimate DIY-relaxation inspiration. Excuse us while we go fashion our own version under our desks, using our coats and some toilet paper from the bathroom.