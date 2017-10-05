Kristen Stewart’s Face Lands Another Chanel Job

Photo: J. Kempin/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart’s face continues to build a well-rounded Chanel résumé. WWD reports that the actress’s newest gig will be as the face of Gabrielle, the first new stand-alone perfume for the brand in 15 years. Having been a Chanel ambassador since 2013, Stewart has been the face of its Gabrielle bag, the Métiers d’Art collections from Paris to Dallas in 2014 and Paris to Rome in 2016, eyewear, and makeup (her face has been quite busy).

Having already blessed Stewart’s eyes, Karl Lagerfeld is blessing her body odor, too, with the new scent that’s rumored to smell like an “abstract floral.” In September, you can see Stewart as a walking, talking, and beautifully smelling Chanel advertisement come to life, with the fragrance’s new film campaign directed by Ringan Ledwidge, with the print ads by Karim Sadli.