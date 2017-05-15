Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for Epic Records

Less than a week after L.A. Reid’s abrupt exit from Epic Records, new details have emerged about the label’s surprise shake-up. According to a new Billboard report, Reid left following a company inquiry into allegations from a female assistant who alleges the music exec harassed her. In a letter to Sony summarized by a Billboard source, the former assistant’s attorney outlines “alleged inappropriate remarks about her appearance and clothing and alleged propositions that caused her embarrassment and distress, making it impossible for her to continue working at the label.” The outcome of Sony’s investigation into the allegations is unclear, though one person close to Reid said the letters contain inaccuracies. Both parties declined to comment to Billboard. When announcing Reid’s departure, Sony released a concise seven-word statement, saying only, “L.A. Reid will be leaving the company.”