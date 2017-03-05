Lena Dunham Went From the Met Gala to the Emergency Room

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

In lieu of Katy Perry’s star- and sequin-studded after-party at the Boom Boom Room, Lena Dunham was rushed to the emergency room for a medical issue.

The Girls creator was released after tests, according to “Page Six.” She has been outspoken about her battle with endometriosis, and underwent surgery last month, which, she wrote in Lenny Letter, “went off without a hitch.”

Before the gala, Dunham was active on Twitter, sharing details of her Elizabeth Kennedy gown (accessorized with a Planned Parenthood pin) and her lurking behind a similarly clad Joe Jonas. Suddenly her Vogue quote about visiting the emergency room seems super prescient.