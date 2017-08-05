Leonardo DiCaprio Wore a Newsboy Cap at a Gala to Support Haiti

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Rel

This weekend, Leonardo DiCaprio attended a benefit dinner and charity auction hosted by Sean Penn’s J/P Haitian Relief Organization. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor made an “incognito” entrance, which I find hard to believe, because the moment I see someone wearing a newsboy cap indoors at a formal event, I know exactly who it is.

Dress-code faux pas aside, DiCaprio proved himself useful when it came to raising money toward the charity’s goal of reversing deforestation on the island. Per THR, “a dinner experience with Penn and former President Bill Clinton was bid on for $200k, but Leo said aloud he’d also join the dinner if someone would make it $225k, which they did.” Other members of “the Pussy Posse” available at no extra charge.