Leonardo DiCaprio Is Again Available to Helm the P*ssy Posse

Photo: Getty Images

Just as the sun always rises and sets, Pussy Posse founder Leonardo DiCaprio has broken up with yet another model.

As People reports, the 41-year-old actor and 25-year-old Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal have split after a year of hanging out everywhere from Ibiza to Montauk and even one time making out at the dinner table (rude). DiCaprio also apparently spent much of that year hiding under inanimate objects with his beloved newsboy cap. A source close to the couple told the Cut, “They broke up a couple of days ago.”

With this split, Agdal, a former Victoria’s Secret model, now joins the actor’s extensive roster of model ex-girlfriends, most of whom are also former Victoria’s Secret models, including Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Anne V, Erin Heatherton, and Toni Garrn. He also dated a Victoria’s Secret Pink model named Chelsey Weimar, if you can even believe that.

The Pussy Posse must be thrilled that DiCaprio is finally available to resume his leadership role, while we can’t wait to see which model he dates next.