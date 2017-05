Photo: Courtesy of The Braid Bar

Almost a year after her Vogue Italia cover with mom Kate Moss, Lila Grace Moss has an ad campaign to call her own. The brace-faced 14-year-old, whose father is Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack, is in the campaign for U.K. beauty chain Braid Bar alongside Stella Jones, daughter of Mick.

Clearly, she has a pretty good agent — in her mom, who signed her to her namesake modeling agency. Guess she no longer thinks mom is so embarrassing.