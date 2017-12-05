Sale season is upon us. Just this week Moda Operandi kicked off its friends-and-family 50 percent off sale. Today it’s the Line’s turn. Enter the code FAMILY25 when you check out to get 25 percent off selected merchandise. While the discount isn’t as generous as other sales, the selection is full of stylish basics that you’ll want to wear all the time. Need a new skirt to go with that work blouse? Vince has an elegant A-line style that’ll look just as good five years from now. Or maybe you need a pair of stylish flat sandals? ATP Atelier’s black, braided version will be your new summer favorite. Scroll ahead to see some of our favorite marked-down basics.

Made from slinky and soft modal it’s like wearing a more-pulled-together version of your favorite yoga pants.

Original Price: $175 Buy ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Modal Rib Skirt Sale price: $131 (25 percent off) , The Line

A snappy white tank top that’s dressy enough for the office.

Original Price: $225 Buy T by Alexander Wang Stiff Cotton Jersey Sleeveless Peplum Top Sale Price: $169 (25 percent off) , The Line

A stylish alternative to flip-flops.

Original Price: $170 Buy ATP Atelier Louise Sandal Sale Price: $128 (25 percent off) , The Line

Made from crisp Japanese poplin, it’ll hold its pleats even after sitting at a desk all day.

Original Price: $275 Buy Vince Multipleated Skirt Sale Price: $181 (25 percent off) , The Line

Exaggerated sleeves make it different from any other white button-up in your closet.

Original Price: $280 Buy Totême Cannes Shirt Sale Price: $210 (25 percent off) , The Line

We’ve raved about this raincoat extensively and now you can get it on sale.

Original Price: $295 Buy Stutterheim Stockholm Raincoat Sale Price: $221 (25 percent off) , The Line

It’s cut like a men’s shirt but the delicate little pleats at the shoulder and neckline give it a touch of feminine detailing.

Original Price: $318 Buy Marie Marot Diana Collar Shirt Sale Price: $239 (25 percent off) , The Line

Fashion editors love Khaite’s high-waisted denim because it features no distressing or crazy washes. Plus that shiny onyx button is a luxurious finishing touch.

Original Price: $320

Buy Khaite Vanessa High Rise Straight Jean Sale price: $240 (25 percent off) , The Line

The most affordable of the many Comme des Garçons collections, this sweater is even more well-priced now.

Original Price: $335 Buy Comme des Garçons V-Neck Cotton Pullover Sale Price: $251 (25 percent off) , The Line

Perfect for a low-key City Hall summer wedding.

Original Price: $375 Buy T by Alexander Wang A-Line Cami Dress Sale Price: $281 (25 percent off) , The Line

For when your wardrobe consists of non-colors, a striking pair of blue slides can do plenty to jazz up an outfit.

Original Price: $395 Buy Robert Clergerie Gigy Slide Sale Price: $296 (25 percent off) , The Line

You can imitate this styling and wear the shirt with black pants, but it would also be fantastic as a dress on its own. Just add a slip to minimize sheerness.

Original Price: $470 Buy Acne Siva Dress Shirt Sale Price: $352 (25 percent off) , The Line

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.