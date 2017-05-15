For Cruise, Louis Vuitton Collaborated With an Iconic Japanese Designer

Photo: Koki Nagahama/WireImage/Getty

While Dior was treating guests to a Calabasas campout this past week, the Louis Vuitton pack was en route to Kyoto for an equally elaborate cruise show. Architecture buff Nicolas Ghesquière selected the I. M. Pei–designed Miho Museum an hour outside the city as the site of his show. It made for a dramatic scene, with a runway that cut through the mountainous forest. And some of his favorite muses were front row: Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Williams, Laura Harrier, and Isabelle Huppert.

Ghesquière paid tribute to his host country, playing on the biker-chick characters of the Stray Cat Rock movie series via bad-girl leopard and leather, as well as the imagery of Noh theater.



But perhaps most exciting for fashion freaks was the fact that the designer collaborated with Kansai Yamamoto, the fashion legend who dressed David Bowie in a miles-wide jumpsuit. Yamamoto, who has been off the fashion grid for some time now, was present at the show in a dapper red suit. His contributions included glittery dresses emblazoned with samurai faces and reworked logo bags — both sure to become collector’s items.

