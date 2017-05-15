Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of May 15

Illustration: Jen May

On Saturday, the sun enters Gemini, and in this springtime sunlight, your energies might shift. Do you feel your dreams scattering like seeds? This is a season of wide-open feeling, a season of expansive life.

Aries: This is a week for building small sturdy bridges from day to day, for clearing slow paths forward. You don’t have to rush, or carry loads heavier than your arms will bear. You can make breakfast every morning, or make yourself a cup of tea at night, or remember to water your plants. Sometimes, it’s the routines that can carry you forward, that can ease the slide from one moment to the next.

Taurus: Sometimes, it’s good just to imagine a life without pain. Sometimes, it’s sweet and it’s easy to sit quiet in your room, just listening to the sounds of the street outside your window. It can feel like this is all you’ll ever need, but it’s not. You were made for this, but you were made for wilder things, too. You can live through uncertainty; you can live through a fear of failure.

Gemini: Ask yourself, this week, what kind of greatness you’re really after. Think about your deepest, most fragile desires. How do you want to live in relation to your body, to your voice, to other people? You can let yourself know what you really want, deep in your bones. You can let your ambitions become glittering and sharp. You can admit it, when you’re seeking something great.

Cancer: If your thoughts go a little loopy, try thinking out loud. Try talking your ideas through. You don’t have to think your best thoughts in secrecy, or to perform the work of creativity behind closed doors. If you’re feeling stuck, try letting your ideas breathe. Try taking a walk with someone you trust. Try calling your friend and asking a question you don’t know the answer to.

Leo: It’s difficult, of course, to ever really expect surprises — we can only know the truths we know, only imagine the lives we can imagine. Still, try to expect that this might be a week for surprises, and try to expect that this might mean something good. How will you let yourself be shaken? How will you let yourself be moved? How, if your world changes in front of your eyes, will you find the courage not to look away?

Virgo: Desire can move like liquid, like dreams, in ways that don’t make sense. It’s not easy to step back, sometimes, and watch your own heart move along these bendy lines. This week, try to stop fighting your self so much. It’s good to be solid, to stand up straight and true, but you’re also made of water. You can practice changing your mind.

Libra: Sometimes, you are a balancing force in the world, and sometimes you’re the one who needs to keep your balance, and both are okay. You don’t need to live your whole life like you’re a gentle word, like you’re a sweet sunny day. Sometimes it’s you with the thunder in your voice. Sometimes, you’re the one who risks losing your balance, and there’s no shame in this.

Scorpio: How will you keep living, when your thoughts spin and spiral? How will you keep living, when it feels like a whole ocean churns and roils in your chest? How will you keep living in days as confusing as these? Here, in these twisting passages, what is the thing that you fear? What is the hope that sustains you? There’s nothing simple in times like these, but your light is still undimmed.

Sagittarius: Don’t fool yourself into thinking you only matter when you’re building or producing or making noise. There are days for listening and absorbing and processing, and this, too, is the work of a good life. There are days meant for nothing more than enjoying the world that you live in, in all its warmth and color. There are days when sitting on the ground is enough.

Capricorn: The world is made of stillness, and it’s made of motion too. The world is made of sound, and it’s made of silence, too. As you move through the noise of the city, or the dense quiet of the forest at night, remember that even the most crowded place holds pockets of cool quiet, that even a garden holds wildness. Whatever you need already exists somewhere in this world. Do you need stillness, or do you need to do something to make your heart beat?

Aquarius: This is a week for diving down, for going deep, for following the weird tracks of your curiosity. You don’t have to know yet what you’re looking for. You don’t have to know yet the shape and the boundaries of your yearning. This doesn’t mean you lack focus, or structure, or drive. Try to be generous with yourself, this week. There’s a reason you’re pulled in this direction.

Pisces: Think of this week like a clearing in the woods, like a lifting of the clouds. There’s some small relief here, a sense that something that was once heavy has now become lighter. There’s a new clarity, even if you still can’t see forever. You can carry this feeling with you, even when the clouds will roll back in, even when the days ahead get strange again.