Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Husband Riley Stearns Announce Split

Fargo’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead and writer/director Riley Stearns took to Instagram Saturday to announce their amicable split. They both wrote heartfelt messages about each other, along with a picture they’d just taken of a friendly cheek smooch.

Winstead wrote, “Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.”

Stearns shared a similar message, writing, “We just took this photo together. I met Mary 15 years ago and we’ve been the most important people in each other’s lives ever since. Those lives have been full of every emotion imaginable and we’ve embraced it all. Life is unpredictable though. While we will still be in each other’s lives we will no longer be living those lives together. We still love each other very much but we’re different people with different paths and different futures. I can’t wait to see where we both end up. I’ll always love you, Mary.”

Winstead starred in Stearns’ indie thriller Faults, as well as 10 Cloverfield Lane, Smashed, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, among other fine films.

