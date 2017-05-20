Meghan Markle Is Going to Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Reception

Photo: Getty Images

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether or not Pippa Middleton would invite Meghan Markle to her wedding, and what that might signify about Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship. There was no sign of the Suits actress at Saturday’s ceremony, but don’t worry — there’s still plenty of time for Markle to party with the royals.

As it turns out, Markle was in London during the church ceremony prepping for Pippa’s massive reception in Bucklebury; Harry is reportedly planning to drive to London to pick her up and bring her back to the party. Etiquette expert Myka Meier explained to People, “I would not be surprised if Prince Harry was not given a plus one, as the wedding guest list would have most likely been made in fall of last year when Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan was not as public… I typically recommend if someone is married, engaged, considers themselves to have a serious significant other, or is traveling in for the wedding, they should receive a plus one.”

Still, going to the reception is a pretty big deal for the royal relationship. Stay tuned for more about the Middleton-Matthews wedding and its aftermath.