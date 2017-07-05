Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Their First Public Appearance Together

Photo: Getty Images; BFA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally made their first public appearance together, sort of. The royal ginger was playing polo in a charity match for the Audi Polo Challenge while the Suits actress cheered from the sidelines. Sure, there was a polo field separating them, but you can’t stop the magic.

Prince Harry hasn’t been shy about their relationship — he’s issued a statement to critics of his relationship, as has Prince William via Kensington Palace — but this is the first time they’ve attended a function together in public. They did go on a romantic vacation together to Norway after Christmas, and they attended a private wedding in Jamaica, but so far only the British tabloids have kept, uh, tabs on their everyday life. Markle has also met Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte.

Entertainment Tonight reports, “Markle is also expected to attend a portion of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding later this month as Harry’s plus one. Protocol prohibits unmarried and un-engaged partners to attend the nuptials, but Markle is reportedly attending the party that evening.” Hmmmm…