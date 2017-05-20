Melania and Ivanka Trump Skip Headscarves in Saudi Arabia

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump touched down Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with Melania and Ivanka Trump. It’s been a wild ride from the beginning, with major news stories breaking practically as soon as Air Force One’s wheels left the ground, but it seems the hits just keep on coming. Both Melania and Ivanka eschewed covering their heads during the stop, although photos indicate the first lady did dress conservatively. However, when Michelle Obama did the same thing in 2015, Trump criticized her on Twitter.

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

It’s not typically required for female visitors to cover their heads; both Angela Merkel and Theresa May skipped headscarves during visits. However, according to the Guardian, former first lady Laura Bush briefly wore a headscarf after she was given one as a gift during a trip to Saudi Arabia in 2007.