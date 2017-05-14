Melissa McCarthy and Kate McKinnon Are Hollywood Legends in This Scathing SNL Sketch

Photo: Will Heath/Saturday Night Live/NBC

Saturday Night Live takes aim at the trials and tribulations of women in Hollywood over the years in this hilarious sketch that will ring true for anyone who’s watched a live panel become a slow-motion car crash. Sexism in Hollywood is no laughing matter in real life, but Kate McKinnon’s raucous Debette Goldry, along with her Boone’s Farm-loving bestie Gaye Fontaine, make it downright hilarious on SNL. Just as Marion Cotillard (Cecily Strong) and Lupita Nyong’o (Sasheer Zamata) are discussing the hazards of being a modern woman in Hollywood, Debette and Gaye (played by Melissa McCarthy) break in with outlandish tales of sexual favors, lead paint, and secret children. As Gaye says, “That’s Tinseltown, baby!”

