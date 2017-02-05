Hidden Scenes From the Met Gala Red Carpet

View Slideshow Photo: J. Kempin/Getty Images

Photographer Jason Kempin captured celebrities between photo takes on the Met Gala red carpet last night, roaming the museum’s crowded steps to shoot candid moments amid the madness. His dramatic shots are often more authentic than the red-carpet photos typically seen after the event, like one shot of a group of people surrounding Nicki Minaj, or another of Jennifer Lopez laughing with Alex Rodriguez.

Click ahead to see Priyanka Chopra’s trench-coat train (which will remind you of Carmen Sandiego), Trevor Noah in the spotlight, and a close-up of Jaden Smith’s dreadlock handbag.