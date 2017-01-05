The Best, Worst, and Most Comme des Garçons Looks at the 2017 Met Gala

With its vague stipulation that attendees dress “avant-garde,” this year’s Comme des Garçons–themed Met Gala had attendees’ work cut out for them. But it seems that many of the guests missed our CliffsNotes on the Costume Institute’s Rei Kawakubo retrospective — some just interpreted the theme as “red,” while others ignored it entirely.
At least there were a few stalwarts who Went For It, theme-wise, like Katy Perry in over-the-top Maison Margiela and Solange Knowles in a Thom Browne parka-as-gown. There were even a few people who wore bona fide CDG, including Rihanna — easily the best-dressed of the night — plus Tracee Ellis Ross, Michèle Lamy, Caroline Kennedy, Pharrell Williams, and Helen Lasichanh. Click through the slideshow to see some of the hits and misses of fashion’s weirdest night.