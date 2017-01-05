The Latest on the Cut

36 seconds ago

The Best and Snooziest Met Gala Beauty Looks

Can no-makeup-makeup be considered avant-garde?

10:54 p.m.

Diddy Lying Down at the Met, From Every Angle

A 360-degree retrospective in relaxation.

10:45 p.m.

The Best, Worst, and Most Comme des Garçons Looks at the 2017 Met Gala

Some people interpreted avant-garde as just “red.”

10:26 p.m.

You Have to Wait 5 Months to Copy Thandie Newton’s Met Gala Lipstick

It’s the perfect nude.

10:22 p.m.

Everyone Who Had Identical Hair at the Met Gala

The celebrities answered the question, “Should I get bangs?”

10:10 p.m.

The Fictional Characters Who Inspired This Year’s Met Gala Memes

The Priyanka Chopra–detective connection was bound to happen.

9:39 p.m.

Every Celebrity Nicki Minaj Was Photographed With at the Met Gala

A case study.

9:25 p.m.

This Season’s Iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians Scene Was Shot on iPhones

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap.

8:02 p.m.

7 Things Pharrell’s Wife Looked Like at the Met Gala

From Thinking Chair to Thumb Thumb: The internet has spoken.

7:53 p.m.

Jaden Smith Carried His Own Hair As a … Handbag?

Literally.

7:14 p.m.

Check Out Bee Shaffer’s Engagement Ring on the Met Gala Red Carpet

It’s a classic solitaire surrounded by diamonds.

6:49 p.m.

See All the Red-Carpet Looks From Fashion’s Biggest Night, the Met Gala

Updated throughout the night.

6:06 p.m.

Watch the Met Gala Red Carpet Live on Facebook

The Cut is livestreaming all the action.

5:41 p.m.

San Diego Shooter Made Ex-Girlfriend Listen to His Attack

Peter Selis was reportedly “despondent” over a breakup when he went on a shooting rampage that killed one and wounded six.

5:30 p.m.

Look Inside a Celebrity Photographer’s $500 Book

Antoine Le Grand’s limited-edition collection.

5:28 p.m.

Priyanka Chopra Admits to Using Skin-Lightening Creams

She says that she has darker skin.

5:17 p.m.

Here’s What Kirsten Gillibrand Said About Running for President in 2020

She said she’s focused on running for Senate.

4:19 p.m.

Ali Wong Is Back With Funny Stories About Being a Mom

Her sold-out tour hit NYC over the weekend.

3:26 p.m.

French Fashion Houses Have a New Customer: The French Government

The nation will acquire five items per season.

3:10 p.m.

Unhinged Psycho Stalkers Are My Favorite Movie Heroines

Because Swimfan is actually a lowbrow version of I Love Dick.