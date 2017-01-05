View Slideshow Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Finding an outfit for a theme party always poses a challenge, whether it’s ‘80s night, or the ‘avant-garde’ Met Gala. This year, to celebrate Rei Kawakubo’s retrospective at the Met’s Costume Institute, attendees will have to find a way to creatively pay tribute to Comme des Garçons. While wearing the brand is one solution, no one said going all out in a designer straightjacket is easy. Kim Kardashian is rumored to be there stag in British punk pioneer Vivienne Westwood, Nicki Minaj is allegedly planning to represent H&M, and hopefully no one shows up in a parody tee. Click through the slideshow ahead to see how everyone else interprets the dress code, with updates from the carpet that never fails to entertain throughout the night.