See the Best Photos From Katy Perry’s Met Gala After-Party

By now you’ve seen the fashions, better-than-fiction memes, and beauty looks from last night’s Met Gala. But after the world watched the red carpet (see our Facebook Live videos here), the celebrities were just getting started.

As co-chair of the event this year, Katy Perry hosted the night’s exclusive after-party at the Boom Boom Room in the Standard Hotel, wearing nude suspenders and a hooded sequin cape. Margot and Mia Moretti spun tracks at the DJ booth while fashion designers and celebs posed for photographs. Zendaya changed into a floral pantsuit, Julianne Moore wore a feathery Calvin Klein dress, and Jenna Lyons looked cool and comfortable in a black jacket and jeans.

Click ahead to see Dakota Johnson in a goth Gucci frock, Chrissy Teigen with John Legend, Karlie Kloss and Trevor Noah, the Olsen twins, and more of the best pics from the night.