Met Gala 2017: 7 Things Pharrell’s Wife Looked Like at the Met Gala

Helen Lasichanh. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The harshest (and quickest) critic of the Met Gala red carpet is the Twittersphere. While many of Anna Wintour’s guests have stuck to the safety of gowns and thigh-high slits, Helen Lasichanh, wife of co-host Pharrell Williams, stayed true to the avant-garde theme. But her Comme des Garcons look has people wondering, “Hmm, where have I seen that before?” Lasichanh may have worn it best, but here’s who wore it first.

A Thumb Thumb

Gumby’s cousin

A lobster

Violet Beauregarde

The Thinking Chair

Gossamer

A red couch

