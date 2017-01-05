7 Things Pharrell’s Wife Looked Like at the Met Gala

The harshest (and quickest) critic of the Met Gala red carpet is the Twittersphere. While many of Anna Wintour’s guests have stuck to the safety of gowns and thigh-high slits, Helen Lasichanh, wife of co-host Pharrell Williams, stayed true to the avant-garde theme. But her Comme des Garcons look has people wondering, “Hmm, where have I seen that before?” Lasichanh may have worn it best, but here’s who wore it first.
A Thumb Thumb
Gumby’s cousin
A lobster
Violet Beauregarde
The Thinking Chair
Gossamer
A red couch