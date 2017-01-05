7 Things Pharrell’s Wife Looked Like at the Met Gala

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The harshest (and quickest) critic of the Met Gala red carpet is the Twittersphere. While many of Anna Wintour’s guests have stuck to the safety of gowns and thigh-high slits, Helen Lasichanh, wife of co-host Pharrell Williams, stayed true to the avant-garde theme. But her Comme des Garcons look has people wondering, “Hmm, where have I seen that before?” Lasichanh may have worn it best, but here’s who wore it first.

A Thumb Thumb

Gumby’s cousin

A lobster

Last time I wore this to the #MetGala but people just kept dipping me in drawn butter. pic.twitter.com/jborcX3WFs — Mr. Brown (@Cdbrow1) May 1, 2017

Violet Beauregarde

you might want to mute me for the next three hours #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hfaJczt8Co — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) May 1, 2017

The Thinking Chair

Remember Thinking Chair? This is it now, feel old yet? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LRMK3uMzg2 — ㅣlㅣ (@pfharcyde) May 1, 2017

Gossamer

A red couch