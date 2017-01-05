The Latest on the Cut

17 mins ago

The Trump Administration Is Ending Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn Program

The Obamas started the girls’ education initiative back in 2015.

22 mins ago

Your Comme des Garçons Starter-Pack

How to “dip your toe” into the world of CDG.

23 mins ago

Trump Taps Anti-Abortion Advocate to Lead Family-Planning Program

Teresa Manning is an anti-abortion advocate who has questioned the “efficacy” of birth control.

1:49 p.m.

My Boyfriend Is Rich and I’m Not. Should I Let Him Pay the Rent?

You can have a healthy relationship without becoming financially dependent.

1:36 p.m.

Fox News Reporter Diana Falzone Sues Network

The online reporter alleges she was demoted for writing about endometriosis, bringing the total number of lawsuits against the company to at least 15.

1:32 p.m.

Check Out Proenza Schouler’s In-store Book Club

The label has a new partnership with independent bookstore Dashwood Books in Soho.

1:24 p.m.

The Better-Than-Soylent Japanese Meal Replacement

They’re Japanese and taste like fruit, cheese, chocolate, and maple.

1:00 p.m.

Everything to Know About the Met Gala 2017

A cheat sheet for fashion’s biggest night.

1:00 p.m.

Go Inside 3 Amazing Comme des Garçons Collections

Rei Kawakubo enthusiasts take us through some of their most treasured vintage pieces.

12:47 p.m.

Fyre Festival Has Already Been Hit With a $100 Million Class-Action Lawsuit

The lawsuit compares the festival to the Hunger Games.

12:40 p.m.

The Next Great Eyebrow Innovation Is Here

Move over, microblading.

11:26 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A 30 Percent Off Issey Miyake Pouch

It’s become something of a status item among architects.

11:13 a.m.

Fulfill Your Dream of Being Photographed Naked Inside a Giant Bird’s Nest

If you’ve ever wanted to be an Anne Geddes baby, you’re in luck.

11:05 a.m.

The Creative Entrepreneur Modernizing the Way We Buy and Look at Art

Chelsea Nassib on discovering new art to show the world, how entrepreneurship is in her genes, and potentially living on a ranch one day.

10:52 a.m.

Planned Parenthood Won’t Be Defunded Under Congress’s New Budget

It’s seen as a win for Democrats.

10:37 a.m.

Is It Corny to Like Haim?

A casual investigation.

10:20 a.m.

Kanye Will Not Attend the Met Gala

“Kim will be going solo.”

10:12 a.m.

Kate Middleton Releases an Adorable New Picture of Princess Charlotte

In honor of her second birthday.

10:11 a.m.

Teens Explain What Adults Don’t Get About 13 Reasons Why

“Parents don’t realize what we go through, how horrible teenagers are.”

10:00 a.m.

What to Look for at the Costume Institute’s Comme des Garçons Exhibit

Here are your CliffsNotes, straight from the curator.