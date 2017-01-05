Everything to Know About the Met Gala 2017

Image
Taylor Swift at the 2016 Met Gala. Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Tonight the Met Gala will honor Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, whose Comme des Garçons label has defined the avant-garde in fashion for decades. We’ve compiled everything you need to know here, from a primer on Kawakubo herself to an exhibition guide you’ll want to read before viewing the Met’s Costume Institute retrospective. We’ll continue to update this page tonight.

