Where to Buy Michelle Obama’s Trendy One-Shoulder Top

Photo: TOSC/ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID

The ever-polished Michelle Obama stepped out this weekend in Montalcino, Italy, and gave us the best inspiration for a vacation style to steal for the summer. The former First Lady wore a pink one-shoulder shirt from Teija, a Finnish designer who trained under Christoper Bailey at Burberry before creating her own label. The shirt added a playful note to Michelle’s post–White House wardrobe, which has largely consisted of tea-length dresses and cashmere cardigans. She complemented the look with cropped white jeans, simple flat sandals, and gold hoops.

This chic top is the perfect piece to wear all summer: It will transition from a walk in the park to a rooftop party, and if Michelle is wearing it, do you really need any other stamp of approval? Here’s where to get it (and a few similar versions):

Taking a hint from the ruched bow of Michelle’s shirt, this one comes in a nautical stripe and has a bow tie that hits right above the waist. It’ll look great with high-waisted jeans. Buy Romwe Top $20, Romwe

Frills are very in this season, so hit two birds with one stone with this shirt, which is only $59 (and selling out fast). Buy Miss Selfridge Top $59, ASOS

If you like this trend but find it hard for the top to stay up because of a bigger chest size, consider this one from Georgia Alice. It has drawstrings all over to cinch as tight as you need, so you won’t have any spillover when you bend down. Buy Georgia Alice Top $129, Shopbop

This is more of a minimalist take on the trend if you’re into the less-is-more strategy for style. The angle of the neckline is precise and angular, and the slim fit of the shirt is cut to be symmetric instead of flowy like the others. Buy Tibi Top $245, Shopbop

This is the actual top Michelle is wearing, and it’s already selling out in most sizes despite the $397 price tag. Buy Teija Top $397, Matches Fashion

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.