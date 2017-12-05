Photo: Getty Images

If you were to scale the media’s negative reactions to professional question-dodger Kellyanne Conway, on one end would be Anderson Cooper’s eye roll — effective, but pretty benign — and on the other would be the no-holds-barred rant Mika Brzezinski delivered on Friday’s edition of Morning Joe. Shortly after 6 a.m., Brzezinski dug into the presidential adviser while her co-host (and fiancé), Joe Scarborough, blinked appreciatively.

“First of all, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee, Sean Spicer, Mike Pence — now all in the same category: In the Kellyanne category,” she began. “Not credible, proved as a liar, made a fool.”

She went on, “Also note to CNN — sorry, I love CNN — but you’ve got to stop putting Kellyanne on the air. It’s politics porn. You’re just getting your little ratings crack, OK? But it’s disgusting.”

“Your hosts look pained when they interview her,” Brzezinski told the network. “There’s nothing that she brings to the table that’s honest, [and] your hosts know it.”

It’s worth noting that Morning Joe blacklisted Conway months ago because, as Scarborough said, “everything she said was disproven like five minutes later.” At the time, Brzezinski called Conway “fake news”; “every time I’ve seen her on television, something’s askew, off, or incorrect,” she said. Wow, how sexist of her.