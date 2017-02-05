Professional Baseball Players Are My Spring Hair Inspiration

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

If there’s one thing I know about baseball, it’s that Major League players have beautiful hair. Whether they’re pitching no-hitters or hitting home runs, their luscious locks flow from beneath their team hats in perfect Grecian waves. And now that warmer weather is (finally) here, I’ve decided that MLB players’ unintentionally beachy-looking manes are my ideal spring hair inspiration.

Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets has hair that screams “I just rolled off of my beach towel and onto the field.”

Photo: Brian Blanco/Getty Images

I have friends who would pay good money to get a perm that would give them the messy curls of Daniel Norris of the Detroit Tigers.

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All I want are curls that move with the wind like those of Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals.

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants opts to let his waves just flow, flow, flow.

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jayson Werth of the Washington Nationals has wavy hair so beautiful he has to protect it with both a hat and a mitt.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Angel Pagan, formerly of the San Francisco Giants, may be out this season, but his waves are so in.

Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

How does Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets get his waves so volumized? For one: His sister is his hairstylist. Wonder if she’s taking appointments?