Morning Joe Co-Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Less than a year after news broke that MSNBC Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were romantically involved, “Page Six” reports that the so-called “first couple of cable news” is engaged to be married. An MSNBC spokeswoman confirmed the engagement to People.

A source told “Page Six” that the pair got engaged last weekend during a “romantic trip” to the south of France and Monaco, where they celebrated Brzezinski’s 50th birthday. Sources said that Scarborough, 54, proposed at the Bar Bellini at the Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc in Antibes, which apparently has an outdoor terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea:

A source told us, “Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted. They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine.” The source added, “There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news.”

Last June, “Page Six” revealed that Brzezinski and Scarborough were involved in a “secret romance” after Brzezinski divorced her husband of 23 years, James Hoffer, with whom she has two daughters. At the time, Scarborough was also divorced — his second marriage to former Jeb Bush aide Susan Warren, with whom he shares four kids, ended in 2013.

Since then, the couple had stayed relatively coy about their relationship. However, a source told “Page Six” that Brzezinski realized “she wanted to move forward with her life and spend every minute with Joe, and not just at work,” as her 50th birthday approached. As for Scarborough, a “friend” told “Page Six” that “he’s had a rough few years … but he’s been the happiest he’s ever been these last few months with Mika.”