Natalie Portman and Cleo Wade Partied This Week

Before the Cannes Film Festival opened this week in France, Natalie Portman launched the new Miss Dior perfume at a dinner held at Christian Dior’s holiday house, the Château de La Colle Noire. Back in the States, fashion labels Theory and La Ligne hosted a dinner in L.A. to celebrate a collaborative pop-up store. Nicole Richie, Kris Jenner, and Courteney Cox were there.

In New York, hip-hop artist Swizz Beatz and former White House social secretary Desirée Rogers were spotted at the MoMA Design Store for the launch of a wireless Master & Dynamic speaker. Guests had dinner and tried out a DJ turntable.