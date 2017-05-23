16 Things to Buy From Net-a-Porter’s Crazy-Good Spring Sale

If the sales at Moda Operandi and The Line weren’t enough for you, today is the big one: Net-a-Porter. They marked down their spring merchandise by up to 50 percent, and the selection is pretty fantastic. Need an affordable black tie-ready dress? DVF has an asymmetrical blue satin number that’ll stand out in a sea of boring gowns. Or maybe you’re looking for a stylish work blouse? Kate Moss for Equipment makes a silk one that you can wear all year long. And if you’ve had your eye on Rosie Assoulin’s quirky Greek vase straw bag, here’s your chance to get it for half off. See all of that plus more of our picks, and don’t forget: Sizes are limited, so if you see something you like, get it before it’s gone.

These classic black heels are comfy and won’t sink into grass, plus they cost well under $100.

Original Price: $130 Buy Sam Edelman Susie satin sandals Sale Price: $65 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

In need of a going-out top? Try this bodysuit tucked into a pair of black trousers.

Original Price: $195 Buy Alix Wooster off-the-shoulder stretch-jersey bodysuit Sale Price: $98 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

Because you can’t get behind the awkward-pants trend, here are some comfy skinnies on sale.

Original Price: $220 Buy Frame mid-rise frayed skinny jeans Sale Price: $110 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

A sporty one-piece worthy of any Baywatch fantasy.

Original Price: $255 Buy Stella McCartney cutout neoprene and mesh swimsuit Sale Price: $128 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

With its flared sleeves and Western-inspired seaming at the chest, it doesn’t look like your typical work button-up, but is still office-appropriate.

Original Price: $300 Buy Kate Moss for Equipment Selah silk-satin shirt Sale Price: $150 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

These crinkled metallic sandals are an elegant alternative to heels when you need to be dressed up but comfy.

Original Price: $350 Buy Mercedes Castillo Alesandra metallic cracked-leather sandals Sale Price: $175 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

A happy summer dress you can wear when it’s scorching hot outside.

Original Price: $365 Buy Apiece Apart Reina ruffled one-shoulder midi dress Sale Price: $183 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

This slinky skirt is the equivalent of wrapping your desk blanket around your legs.

Original Price: $465 Buy Joseph distressed ribbed-knit midi skirt Sale Price: $233 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

Straw bags are the quintessential bag of summer, and this quirky one seen in countless Instagrams is finally on markdown.

Original Price: $395 Buy Rosie Assoulin Jug mini woven clutch Sale Price: $237 (40 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

Knotted sandals have been popular for a few years, and this rich red version is particularly stunning.

Original Price: $525 Buy No. 21 knotted satin sandals Sale Price: $263 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

A black tie-worthy gown that’s under $300 is a smart buy.

Original Price: $550 Buy Diane von Furstenberg ruffled satin wrap maxi dress Sale Price: $275 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

Because owning only black work bags can get really boring.

Original Price: $460 Buy Building Block Box leather shoulder bag Sale Price: $276 (40 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

Don’t let the plain front deter you from this shirt — the back is the best part.

Original Price: $465 Buy Sacai pleated striped cotton-poplin shirt Sale Price: $279 (40 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

Sweet, feminine sandals with a manageable three-inch heel.

Original Price: $775 Buy Aquazzura Passion bow-embellished suede sandals Sale Price: $388 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

If a shoe could be a party, this one would be an all-out, dance-on-the-tabletops-while-sipping-Champagne-on-the-French-Riviera kind of night. Buy Gianvito Rossi ruffled suede sandals Sale Price: $473 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

They’re a street-style and Instagram favorite, if you’re into that sort of thing. Buy Ellery Sin City crepe flared pants Sale Price: $548 (50 percent off) , Net-a-Porter

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.