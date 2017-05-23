16 Things to Buy From Net-a-Porter’s Crazy-Good Spring Sale

If the sales at Moda Operandi and The Line weren’t enough for you, today is the big one: Net-a-Porter. They marked down their spring merchandise by up to 50 percent, and the selection is pretty fantastic. Need an affordable black tie-ready dress? DVF has an asymmetrical blue satin number that’ll stand out in a sea of boring gowns. Or maybe you’re looking for a stylish work blouse? Kate Moss for Equipment makes a silk one that you can wear all year long. And if you’ve had your eye on Rosie Assoulin’s quirky Greek vase straw bag, here’s your chance to get it for half off. See all of that plus more of our picks, and don’t forget: Sizes are limited, so if you see something you like, get it before it’s gone.
These classic black heels are comfy and won’t sink into grass, plus they cost well under $100.
Original Price: $130
In need of a going-out top? Try this bodysuit tucked into a pair of black trousers.
Original Price: $195
Because you can’t get behind the awkward pants trend, here are some comfy skinnies on sale.
Original Price: $220
A sporty one-piece worthy of any Baywatch fantasy.
Original Price: $255
With its flared sleeves and Western-inspired seaming at the chest, it doesn’t look like your typical work button-up, but is still office-appropriate.
Original Price: $300
These crinkled metallic sandals are an elegant alternative to heels when you need to be dressed up but comfy.
Original Price: $350
A happy summer dress you can wear when it’s scorching hot outside.
Original Price: $365
This slinky skirt is the equivalent of wrapping your desk blanket around your legs.
Original Price: $465
Straw bags are the quintessential bag of summer, and this quirky one seen in countless Instagrams is finally on markdown.
Original Price: $395
Knotted sandals have been popular for a few years, and this rich red version is particularly stunning.
Original Price: $525
A black tie-worthy gown that’s under $300 is a smart buy.
Original Price: $550
Because owning only black work bags can get really boring.
Original Price: $460
Don’t let the plain front deter you from this shirt — the back is the best part.
Original Price: $465
Sweet, feminine sandals with a manageable three-inch heel.
Original Price: $775
If a shoe could be a party, this one would be an all-out, dance-on-the-tabletops-while-sipping-champagne-on-the-French-Riviera kind of night.
They’re a street style and Instagram favorite, if you’re into that sort of thing.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.