Nicki Minaj Has Been Quietly Donating Money to a Village in India for Years

Nicki Minaj’s one-woman debt forgiveness spree a few weeks ago isn’t the only way she’s paying it forward. Over the weekend, Minaj posted video and photos from an unnamed village in India that she’s been donating money to for the past few years through her pastor Lydia Sloley. Minaj wrote that her donations have provided the village with “a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS.” She promised to reveal more about the charity work she’s been doing over the past few years in case anyone would like to join her. She’s also reportedly planning to set up a charity to help students pay off their loans.