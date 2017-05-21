Nicki Minaj Has Been Quietly Donating Money to a Village in India for Years

This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud. The money I've sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS. We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don't even have clean water. Blessings to India. Our work is far from done. I'll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you'd like to be a part of it. Love🙏🏽

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 20, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT