Nicki Minaj Launching Charity to Pay Off Fans’ Student Loans

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter and started offering to pay off her fans’ student loans and tuition just because. Now Nicki has shared the proof that she made good on her gesture with a screenshot of receipts for just a day’s worth of payments for eight fans totaling more than $18,000 for everything from student loans to textbooks. As promised, Nicki says she’ll hold another one of these random acts of kindness in another month or two, but she’ll also do you one even better. Nicki has announced that she’s planning to turn her Twitter spree into an official charity where fans can formally enter to have her foot the bill for their student loans or tuition payments. She hasn’t shared any further details yet other than that it’ll launch “very soon,” but we can only hope that somewhere Betsy DeVos is taking notes.