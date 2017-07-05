Nicki Minaj Spontaneously Paid Fans’ Tuition Upon Request

View Slideshow Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Catch Nicki Minaj in the right place at the right time, and you have a decent chance of lightening your financial load. Minaj fans got a front row seat to that lesson on Twitter Saturday night, when Minaj was promoting a fan contest and a Twitter user asked for an unconventional prize: tuition assistance. Minaj agreed, but not without some strict stipulations. “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?,” she wrote. Faced with a resounding yes, she then promised funds to a host of high-achieving scholars who slid into her DMs.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? https://t.co/q7ewfdNzCs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Amid the generosity laid a tough negotiator.

Let me talk to Gee. Idk how it works. But straight A students can use money for living. They can still use the money. https://t.co/nOdu56r9rN — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Throughout the night, Minaj helped out dozens of fans, only stopping when her wallet felt the hit. She promised to do another round of academic assistance in a couple of months, so given Minaj’s strict GPA requirement, you better hit the books now.