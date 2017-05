Photo: ellentube.com

Giada “spa-GHETT-ee” de Laurentiis joined Nicole Kidman on Ellen this Tuesday, where, for some reason, the unusual trio cooked risotto balls and clementine (?) pizza. Surprise: Wacky hijinks ensued.

The pizza, which de Laurentiis announced was made with dough “from my restaurant,” was unfortunately not as toothsome as the Big Little Lies star had hoped. “It’s a little tough!” Kidman said. “I know you’re not meant to criticize, but it’s a little tough!”

Hey, maybe it was!