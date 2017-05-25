If you somehow managed to walk away with money in your pocket even after the huge Net-a-Porter and SSENSE sales this week, then you’re in luck, because Nordstrom is getting in on the discount action. Their annual half-yearly sale started yesterday and will run through June 4. Unlike the others, this one is more friendly on your wallet. With affordable labels like Topshop and Madewell as well as designer brands like Gucci (which is rarely on sale) and Manolo Blahnik, most pieces are up to 40 percent off. The selection is huge, so we narrowed it down to our favorites. From a crisp white bodysuit to a slinky slip dress to an off-the-shoulder top Michelle Obama would love, scroll below to shop our picks.

With American Apparel no more, it’s time to look for some worthy bodysuit replacements, like this going-out-top one. Buy 1.State One-Shoulder Bodysuit Original Price: $49, Sale Price: $29 (40% off) , Nordstrom

Gucci is rarely if ever on sale, so use this opportunity to splurge on a piece from the brand. These are right in line with the Gucci’s granny-chic aesthetic, so don’t be afraid to wear them with loud prints and quirky accessories like wire-rimmed glasses. Buy Gucci Platform Peep Toe Sandal Original Price: $870, Sale Price: $522 (40% off) , Nordstrom

Whether you’re staunchly pro ugly-cool pants, or just jumped on the bandwagon, now you can get a pair for much less. Buy Topshop Crop Straight Leg Jeans Original Price: $75, Sale Price: $45 (40% off) , Nordstrom

Photo: afront The discount here is not amazing, but the Gazelle is slowly becoming fashion’s “it” sneaker. Buy Adidas Gazelle Sneaker Original Price: $80, Sale Price: $60 (25% off) , Nordstrom

A breezy summer dress has always been my seasonal go-to when I’m too lazy to bother with complicated styling. You can throw on sneakers (like the Adidas Gazelles) or pair it with wedges, depending on the occasion. Buy Madewell Windowpane Cutout Midi Dress Original Price: $138, Sale Price: $83 (40% off) , Nordstrom

Ever see one of those impeccably chic women carry a bag by its straps like they’re grabbing a handful of flowers? You can do that with this one. Buy Creatures of Comfort Apple Pebbled Leather Bag Original Price: $450, Sale Price: $270 (40% off) , Nordstrom

The pleated detail and color blocking make this look expensive. Buy Free People Last Night Tank Original Price: $58, Sale Price: $35 (40% off) , Nordstrom

If you still don’t have a slip dress, you’re missing out: Throw a jacket over it for a day out with friends, and dress it up with fancy earrings for date night. This color is an unexpected burnt orange that adds a golden glow to the skin. Buy Topshop Satin Slip Dress Original Price: $125, Sale Price: $75 (40% off) , Nordstrom

If Michelle Obama is any indication, dramatic off-the-shoulder tops like this are here to stay. Here’s one to dress up a pair of white summer jeans. Buy Bardot Cotton Off the Shoulder Top Original Price: $75, Sale Price: $47.40 (40% off) , Nordstrom

Photo: ReneCervantes If you don’t want to go the straw bag route, here’s another way to interpret the summer bag — go for a pale-blue leather style, like this easy-to-carry, tote-satchel hybrid. Buy Elizabeth and James Small Finley Leather Shopper Original Price: $475, Sale Price: $285 (40% off) , Nordstrom

So you’re the unlucky soul who’s stuck with overly aggressive air conditioning? Here’s a stylish light layer you can keep on that won’t throw off your entire outfit like that ratty sweatshirt at your desk. Buy Joe’s Collector’s Edition Belize Deconstructed Denim Jacket Original Price: $298, Sale Price: $200 (33% off) , Nordstrom

Many fast fashion brands have some sort of variation of this style on sale right now, but nothing beats a French original. They’re also perfect for hiding a less than fresh pedicure. Buy Robert Clergerie Alice Mule Original Price: $495, Sale Price: $297 (40% off) , Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.