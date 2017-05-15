Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

While this heiress to the Hilton Hotel fortune is mostly described as being famous for being famous, it’s undeniable that Paris Hilton defined fashion for the better part of the 2000s. From opulent Swarovski-studded cocktail dresses to twinning with her sister Nicky in Diane von Furstenberg wrap dresses, she set the standard for flaunting what you’ve got. In her case, it’s money.

Though, some things have changed since her glory days of the 2000s. She’s taken up a new enterprise as a DJ, frequenting galas by day and spinning at some of the largest clubs in the world, from Brazil to Ibiza, into the early morning. In the spirit of forgiveness, she’s even reunited with her past protégé, Kim Kardashian.

But even though years have passed, her modern life significantly replicates … well, the 2000s. She still enjoys a messy Carl’s Jr. burger. While Wildfox has taken the place of Juicy Couture and she’s now regarded more as an entrepreneur than a socialite, her repertoire of glittery princess-worthy gowns and clingy clubwear has remained somewhat the same. From ornately feathered Roberto Cavalli dresses to Barbie-esque Moschino ensembles to a crystalline Alice + Olivia frocks, her style takes a turn with clingy minis and Hervé Léger bandage dresses. See all her best looks throughout the years, in our slideshow ahead.