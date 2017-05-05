Paris Jackson Will Reportedly Be the New Face and Body of Calvin Klein

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Paris Jackson’s Met Gala outing on the arm of Calvin Klein designer Raf Simons may not just have been a casual fashion date night. According to “Page Six,” Jackson is set to sign a seven-figure deal to be the “face and body” of the brand.

The report also claims that the 19-year-old shot the cover of Australian Vogue this week (during her quick rise to fashion fame, she has already appeared on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar and CR Fashion Book). We’ve reached out to reps for Calvin Klein and Vogue Australia for comment, and will update this when we hear back.

