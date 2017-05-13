Paris Jackson Enjoys Body-Positive Nude Gardening

Photo: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Paris Jackson shared some thoughts on Instagram about the benefits of going au naturel, whether you’re gardening or just kicking it in a body-positive way. Jackson wrote, “not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”

Jackson, who is the new face and body of Calvin Klein, also gave a shout-out to all body types in her IG, writing, “the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what ‘flaws’ you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable.” And anyone who disagrees, well, they’re invited to hit that “unfollow” button.

The newest It Girl was last spotted on the Met Gala red carpet accompanied by Calvin Klein designer Raf Simons. She is currently attached to make her feature film debut in a currently untitled project from Nash Edgerton for Amazon Studios.