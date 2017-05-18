Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

Since its inception in 2009, Parisian vintage clothing company Vestiaire Collective has developed a reputation for stocking the best high-end pre-owned fashion at 30 to 70 percent off the original retail price. Out of all the designer-consignment stores online, Vestiaire is one of the few retailers where fashion insiders routinely find deals on things like impossibly hard-to-find Céline sandals or circa-2000 Margiela pieces straight off the runway. “The Vestiaire Collective community is special because you can find that coveted current-season item and the museum-quality vintage piece that inspired it, side by side on the site,” says stylist and creative consultant Kate Foley, Vestiare’s contributing fashion director.

While vintage shopping typically entails rummaging through bins or slogging through pages of shoes that aren’t your size on eBay, Vestiaire has made it even easier by introducing a new curated selection, edited by the effortlessly cool Chloë Sevigny. As an original vintage icon, Sevigny handpicked items from the Saint Laurent archives, to iconic French brands like Thierry Mugler and Hermès from Vestiaire’s catalog collection that are innovative and interesting pieces that will never go out of style.

Prices range from $75 for a Giorgio Armani silk top to $5,685 for iconic Maison Margiela heels. Scroll ahead for nine of the best picks to shop before they’re gone.



Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective A silk shirt like this will never go out of style, and because it’s 100 percent silk by Gucci, you can wear it for the rest of your life. Buy Gucci Shirt $103, Vestiaire Collective

Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective If you plan on treating yourself to a Hermès scarf, this one’s significantly cheaper than retail and just as nice. Buy Hermès Scarf $210, Vestiaire Collective

Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective This Loewe blazer is lightweight so you can wear it as a transitional piece, and use it to make boring outfits more refined and interesting. Buy Loewe Blazer $217, Vestiaire Collective

Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective Even Gucci’s latest show was inspired by the past, so why not get ahead and snag a vintage top-handle bag before everyone else does? Buy Gucci Bag $326, Vestiaire Collective

Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective You have to admit Commes Des Garcons pants are fun, even if they’re not your thing. Buy Comme Des Garcons Pants $608, Vestiaire Collective

Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective Risk-takers will appreciate this Vetements polka-dot blouse with exaggerated shoulder and sleeve details. Buy Vetements Blouse $1,218, Vestiaire Collective

Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective It’s hard to find a summer print that’s cool and not extremely feminine. This Margiela skirt solves that problem with its non-matching prints, and slightly longer hem on one side. Buy Maison Martin Margiela $1,305, Vestiaire Collective

Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective The genius of this Saint Laurent gown is that it’s a two-piece. Wear the top with jeans for special occasions that aren’t super formal, and the skirt when you need something really special. Buy Saint Laurent Two Piece $3,264, Vestiaire Collective

Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective True vintage fiends know that these Margiela Tabis horse shoes are basically impossible to find since they were made only for the models at the Spring 2000 Maison Margiela show. Buy Maison Martin Margiela $5,658, Vestiaire Collective

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.