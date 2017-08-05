See the Best Street Style From Frieze New York

View Slideshow Photo: David Williams

While the art world’s elite gathered at Frieze New York last weekend, photographer David Williams caught not one, not two, but three Leonardo DiCaprios at the annual art fair on Randall’s Island — they were impersonating three of DiCaprio’s iconic characters as a part of artist Dora Budor’s live performance piece.

The fashionable crowd was as colorful as the contemporary art itself with a few political nods as well, like a 2-year-old girl’s “I Am Your Future President” T-shirt, and one man’s bright-yellow pants between portraits of Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg (Martha Stewart made her own mark in that corner, with a middle finger). Also spotted: a striking quilted coat against a floral painting, silky silver robes, a neon-yellow suit, and one woman’s flaming-red hair. Click ahead to see more of the best street style from Frieze.